Protest Against Family Separation

press release: Join IM's Tuesday Action & Resistance group (TAR) on Tuesday, July 10, at Ron Johnson's Madison office to protest the separation of migrant and refugee families at the border. New members and allies from other organizations are welcome!

A display with dolls will effectively represent the children being held in captivity. We encourage you to bring dolls for this. If you want the doll returned to you, be sure to tag it in some way. Any remaining dolls will be donated to charity.