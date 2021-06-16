Protest Anti-Trans Laws in Wisconsin

A message from Fair Wisconsin: Over the past two weeks the anti-transgender sport bills (AB195 & AB196) have passed out of the assembly committees on party line votes. These bills have been scheduled for a floor vote in the Assembly on This Wednesday, June 16th.

In response to this Fair Wisconsin and a state wide coalition will be at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a demonstration of solidarity with the transgender and non-binary community. This demonstration will be happening from 12:00- 2:00pm outside the north wing of the state capitol (North Hamilton St.)

Bring your favorite pride flags, signs, etc!

When: Wednesday June 16th 12:00 – 2:00pm, North Wing, State Capitol, North Hamilton Street (outside)

Give OUT Day is just around the corner. Already this year we have had a brutal legislative session. We have seen unprecedented attacks on our transgender and non-binary youth, and we have seen a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country. Your donations will help us continue to fight the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation which has been introduced. All donations given will be split 50/50 between GSAFE and Fair Wisconsin

The best part? You don’t have to wait till June 30th to donate! Donations made though the entire month of June will count towards the Give OUT Day total. Every donation you make will go directly towards helping support Wisconsin’s queer advocacy movement!