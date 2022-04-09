Protest the F-35s

press release: On Saturday, April 9, at 1:30 pm

The Youth Climate Action Team will be near the local airport and Truax Field to oppose F-35's and stand up for our planet. Please, join YCAT, Vets for Peace and Safe Skies Clean Water.

This will take place at intersection of Packers Ave and International Ave.

Youth Climate Action Team Inc. (YCAT) bridges the gap between non-climate groups and the climate movement by fostering student and non-climate group involvement in intersectional climate action to consolidate efforts against the climate crisis.

