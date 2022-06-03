Proud as F#@K!

to

Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Dark Horse Art Bar invites you to join us in celebrating Pride Month with an art show featuring all LGBTQ+ artists! Many artists as well as some from abroad will be showcasing their artwork during the month of June. Join us for our Artist reception on Friday June 3rd from 7pm-midnight for your chance to view LGBTQ+ artwork in a wide variety of styles and mediums!

Show runs from June 3 to June 26

Info

Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Proud as F#@K! - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Proud as F#@K! - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Proud as F#@K! - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Proud as F#@K! - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 ical