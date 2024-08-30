Proud Parents, Sex Scenes, Hottt Probs, Christy Costello, Cult of Lip

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Proud Parents is getting a divorce. For their farewell show they will be joined by:

Sex Scenes (Milwaukee)

Hottt Probs

Christy Costello (Minneapolis)

Cult of Lip

Ages 18+. Doors 7pm/Show 8pm. $15 adv/$20 dos.

