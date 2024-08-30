Proud Parents, Sex Scenes, Hottt Probs, Christy Costello, Cult of Lip
to
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Heather Sawyer
The band Proud Parents on a couch.
Proud Parents
media release: Proud Parents is getting a divorce. For their farewell show they will be joined by:
Sex Scenes (Milwaukee)
Hottt Probs
Christy Costello (Minneapolis)
Cult of Lip
Ages 18+. Doors 7pm/Show 8pm. $15 adv/$20 dos.
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music