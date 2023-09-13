Proud Theater Open Enrollment

media release: Open enrollment begins Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and ends October 11, 2023. Everyone is welcome to attend during this open enrollment period.

Rehearsals are held at Trinity Lutheran Church (1904 Winnebago Street, Madison, WI 53704) from 5:30-9:00pm.

Founded in 1999, Proud Theater is an award‐winning, exciting, and innovative youth theater program whose mission is ‘to change the world through the power of theater and the theater arts, and to make a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth through the tenets of art, heart, and activism’. Empowering and creative, Proud Theater encourages youth to share their personal stories through the creation of original theatrical works, which they then present to the community at large throughout the school year. Traditionally, the group ends each season with a culminating showcase production.

There are three chapters of Proud Theater in Wisconsin, including in Madison, Green Bay, and Wausau. COVID‐19 safety protocols will be observed based on city, state, CDC, and national guidelines.

Proud Theater is a program of Art & Soul Innovations (artandsoulinnovations.org). The upcoming 2022-23 season is sponsored through generous financial support from the LaForce Family Foundation, the SPL Legacy Foundation, and from many community members, partnerships, and organizations around the state. Proud Theater-Madison’s rehearsal space is being sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago Street, Madison.

For more info on Proud Theater-Madison, contact madison@proudtheater.org or call 608-222‐9086.

Tax‐deductible donations to Proud Theater can be sent to Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI, 53716 or online at proudtheater.org.