Psychedelic Variety Show

media release: April 19 in psychedelic circles is known as “Bicycle Day,” named in commemoration of when a Swiss chemist accidentally discovered (and ingested) LSD, leading to a hallucinatory commute home and the world’s first “acid trip” in 1943. The aim of this show to be as kaleidoscopic as that fateful day.

We’re seeking both performers/participants, and audience members/attendees. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to come enjoy an evening of raw, real, riveting, rip-roaring stories and acts.

The Madison Psychedelic Society now invites a wider array of performers and entertainers to come share about their experiences, in whatever storytelling medium feels natural to them. In addition to storytellers, we’re seeking poets, rappers, spoken word artists, songwriters, comedians, humorists, dancers, puppeteers, ventriloquists, clowns, mimes, acrobats, contortionists, and more. Whatever your storytelling medium, whatever your experience, all are welcome to the stage—from seasoned psychedelic explorers to one-time trippers. This variety show is not a competition—there are no judges or awards—it’s just for fun! So the pressure’s off! Amateur performers are welcome.

If you’re interested in speaking or performing, please email madisonpsychedelicsociety@gmail.com with a title and summary and estimated amount of time you’ll need for your story or act.

The Madison Psychedelic Society does not condone or tolerate anyone possessing, using, seeking, soliciting, buying, selling, or trading drugs, narcotics, or controlled substances of any kind at its events.

General Seating. Performed on the Drury Stage.