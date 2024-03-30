Psycherelic with Bad Ass Brass
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: Join us for a night of your classic cock favorites with Psycherelic, a band of with a playful stage energy and tremendous intensity, performing everything.
And as a special treat, they’ll by joined by their new horn section, Bad Ass Brass
Suggested donation of $5 - $10 at the door for the band.
Info
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Music