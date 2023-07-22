Pub Ride

Craftsman Table and Tap, Middleton 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Trek and Delta Beer Lab have teamed up to create a fresh new brew. Join us for a series of Pub Rides around Madison where you can enjoy this limited release!! These rides are just a few miles (2-4) in length and highlight some of the best pubs in Madison. Team members from Trek East and Trek West will lead the rides between pubs.

Pub Ride #3 will start at Craftsman and end at World of Beer (8225 Greenway Blvd Ste. 140, Middleton, WI 53562). It's free to ride.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1322605885320116/

Info

280CraftTableTap.jpg
Craftsman Table and Tap, Middleton 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Recreation
608-640-4500
Google Calendar - Pub Ride - 2023-07-22 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pub Ride - 2023-07-22 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pub Ride - 2023-07-22 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pub Ride - 2023-07-22 13:30:00 ical