media release: Trek and Delta Beer Lab have teamed up to create a fresh new brew. Join us for a series of Pub Rides around Madison where you can enjoy this limited release!! These rides are just a few miles (2-4) in length and highlight some of the best pubs in Madison. Team members from Trek East and Trek West will lead the rides between pubs.

Pub Ride #3 will start at Craftsman and end at World of Beer (8225 Greenway Blvd Ste. 140, Middleton, WI 53562). It's free to ride.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1322605885320116/