Pub Ride

Jordan's Big Ten Pub 1330 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Trek and Delta Beer Lab have teamed up to create a fresh new brew. Join us for a series of Pub Rides around Madison where you can enjoy this limited release!! These rides are just a few miles (2-4) in length and highlight some of the best pubs in Madison. Team members from Trek East and Trek West will lead the rides between pubs.

Pub Ride #1 will start at Jordan's Big 10 and end at Up North. It's free to ride.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1475016966573335/

Info

Recreation
608-640-4500
