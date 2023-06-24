Pub Ride
Jordan's Big Ten Pub 1330 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Trek and Delta Beer Lab have teamed up to create a fresh new brew. Join us for a series of Pub Rides around Madison where you can enjoy this limited release!! These rides are just a few miles (2-4) in length and highlight some of the best pubs in Madison. Team members from Trek East and Trek West will lead the rides between pubs.
Pub Ride #1 will start at Jordan's Big 10 and end at Up North. It's free to ride.
Info
