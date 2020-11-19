ONLINE: Public Humanities Happy Hour

press release: Every other Thursday from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, we talk public humanities, community engagement, career diversity, and get to know each other. Students, faculty, staff, and community partners are all welcome to join this informal gathering hosted by the Center for the Humanites.

Next week, we'll be joined by special guest Steven Nadler, director of the Institute for Research in the Humanities. With his son Ben, Nadler co-wrote a graphic book, Heretics!: The Wondrous (and Dangerous) Beginnings of Modern Philosophy (Princeton, 2017). Read an excerpt here. (PDF)

Please also mark your calendar for the following Happy Hour on Thursday, December 3, with special guest Kacie Butcher, UW-Madison Public History Project Director.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 5:00 PM CST

RSVP: Please register here.