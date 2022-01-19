ONLINE: Public Rights in Milwaukee's Fresh Coast

media release: Wisconsin’s Green Fire will co-sponsor a webinar on January 19th with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Center for Water Policy and the State Bar of Wisconsin, featuring six expert panelists who will offer diverse perspectives on the public trust doctrine and how it influences Milwaukee’s Fresh Coast. Often overlooked, much of the city’s coastline and riverfronts are not original — they’re built on lakebed or riverbed that has been filled to create new land, meaning they are governed under the public trust doctrine.

Moderator: Melissa Scanlan, Lynde B. Uihlein Endowed Chair and Professor in Water Policy, Director of the Center for Water Policy, UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences

Panelists: