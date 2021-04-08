ONLINE: Public Safety Community Meeting

media release: On April 8, 2021, at 7pm, Alder Furman is hosting a public safety focused community meeting, including discussion on recent gun violence in the Midtown District. Midtown and West Police Command will attend, along with Anthony Cooper Sr. from Focused Interruption.

To get more information, please visit Alder Furman's blog at: https://www.cityofmadison.com/council/district19/blog/

In order to register, please follow this link: https://madisonwi.link/ps0408

This is an opportunity for you to talk about what public safety means for you and voice not only your concerns but also your expectations about what kind of police department and police services you want.