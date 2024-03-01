Public Schools Week Day of Action

media release: Join Wisconsin Public Education Network partners in putting your #AppreciationInAction for public schools—and the educators, students, and communities that bring them to live—at the state capitol!

Tentative agenda:

10:00am: Open room (number to be announced soon) for information on finding your legislator, postcard writing, guidance on how to support your public schools at the legislative level. Wisconsin Public Education Network staff and volunteers will be available as you make visits to your lawmakers' offices, deliver postcards and notes of support for public schools, and engage in conversation about what public schools mean to you.

12:00-12:30pm: Press conference in the CAPITOL ROTUNDA. Listen to a short lineup of speakers and applaud the value of our public schools.

1:00pm or earlier: Wrap-up.

Sticking around the area? Please also RSVP to join us from 5:00-8:00pm at our 10th Anniversary Party at Findorff in Madison! All are welcome, whether you're a longtime partner of our Network or brand new to us. Cap off Public Schools Week and celebrate Wisconsin's advocacy for kids and public schools with us!

Our team plans to have lunch at the Great Dane on the Square after packing up at 1:00. Feel free to join us at the Great Dane for some great company!