Public Service Fair
UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The Public Service Fair provide students the opportunity to connect with local, state and national nonprofit agencies. Students can chat with people from these organizations to find volunteer opportunities, jobs and internships that match their interests, major, and career goals.
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., January 24, 2018, Union South, Varsity Hall
Free of charge
Contact Xai Xiong at xxiong9@wisc.edu or 608.262.6066. Website: go.wisc.edu/psf
Open to everyone
Info
UW Union South-Varsity Hall 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Volunteer