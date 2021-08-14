From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

Public Transportation on the Northside: A Look at the Future including What Bus Rapid Transit will mean for the Northside

Saturday, August 14, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Warner Park Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive

You may have heard about the City's focus on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) which promises faster transportation times. The initial corridor for BRT will operate east-west through downtown and the UW campus area. In addition, the city is planning a Metro Transit Network Redesign, which envisions the biggest changes to our bus system in the last 20+ years. Come learn about these big changes, how BRT will, or won't, affect the Northside, and how you can make your voice heard. After a presentation by city transportation planner Mike Cechvala, we'll have plenty of time for questions and answers.