ONLINE: Pucks 'n Paws

media release: The Madison Capitols are teaming up with Dane County Humane Society for the final virtual auction of the 2020-2021 “season”. The auction will run from Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 25.

For the past few seasons, the Capitols and DCHS have teamed up for an annual Pucks N Paws event at a game to raise funds for the humane society. With no season this year, the two have decided to go virtual to raise those funds.

“As a local nonprofit, Dane County Humane Society is proud to partner with other local organizations like the Madison Capitols,” says Sarah Linn, Development and Marketing Supervisor with DCHS. “Thank you to the Capitols for getting creative this year and finding new ways to support animals in need. DCHS is able to save thousands of companion and wild animals each year, thanks to our incredible community!”

The auction items include:

• A private pizza and skating party at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena

• Work with our Rink Manager and his staff for a game

• 2 Zamboni rides and 4 tickets to a game

• Ceremonial puck drop and 4 tickets to a game

• Flag Carrier for the National Anthem

• Special gift package from Dane County Humane Society

If you would like to help with this year’s fundraiser, you can bid on these items by going to https://web.dashapp.io/auctions/madisoncapitols.