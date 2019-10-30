press release: Some people are meant to do great things. Others are born to change the world. Still others rise from modest means to face insurmountable odds and triumph over the forces of darkness.

The Puffs, however, are secondary characters who were never meant to do any of that.

A comedy smash hit, Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, is the ultimate underdog story. Wayne, the accidental wizard, and his two accidental friends, battle familiar villains alongside the other adorably underachieving members of a particularly underachieving house; the Puffs. Audiences will recognize this hero’s journey, but the charm, hilarity and fun are all new!

Discover why The New York Times says Puffs “exudes a joyful, winking fondness for all things Harry.” This “alternative narrative for the underdog” (The Washington Post) is not for audiences under 13.

History of the Off-Broadway Hit

In 2015, Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic made its New York debut and earned outstanding success. New York Theatre Review called it “a tremendous comedic feast,” while the Huffington Post celebrated it for its “rip-roaring staging, wit and delightful theatrical craft.”

“Created by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, Puffs takes a second look at the wizarding world originally made famous by J.K. Rowling through the eyes of a lovable group of magical misfits.” (Playbill, Off-Broadway News)

In 2018, Puffs enjoyed a record-breaking 12-week run in Melbourne, as the longest-running play hosted by the city in 48 years. The Herald Sun called it “a triumph for the anti-hero,” while Time Out Melbourne stated that “with megawatt performances as fine as this, Puffs could cast a spell on anyone!”

Puffs waved its wand for the final time Off-Broadway August 18, 2019.

Madison College Performing Arts

Madison College Performing Arts is the home for Madison College’s theater, music and dance performance ensembles. The Theater department stages up to three theater productions per year at the Mitby Theater, as well as workshops, field trips and arts outreach programming.