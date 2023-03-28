Pulitzer on the Road

media release: The Pulitzer Prizes are coming to Madison on Tuesday, March 28, with their very first “On the Road” event, to discuss the critical function of local journalism in protecting the health and safety of citizens. The event will take place at Overture Center for the Arts in Promenade Hall, which is fully accessible. The event is free and open to the interested public.

Pulitzer Prize winning journalists Corey Johnson of the Tampa Bay Times and Raquel Rutledge of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will talk about what it took to report their stories on a Tampa battery recycling plant that poisoned workers and a neighborhood and on deadly electrical fires in Milwaukee rental properties that broke out after legislators removed inspection requirements.

This kind of local reporting reveals how often it is the most vulnerable people who are affected by legal violations, lack of oversight or corruption. The effects include chronic illnesses and other unspeakable tragedies—as you will hear. And we will look at the impact of this Pulitzer Prize-winning work.