POSTPONED: Pump It Up Middleton

media release: Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled evening as the city of Middleton Parks & Recreation Department, in a strong community partnership with Dane County Parks and Capital Off Road Pathfinders (CORP), proudly presents "Pump It Up Middleton." Join us on Thursday, June 27 (rescheduled from June 21 due to stormy weather), from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Middleton Bike Park, 4351 Schwartz Road, for an unforgettable celebration of biking, community, and adventure.

This heart-pounding event marks the grand opening of our newly constructed asphalt Pump Track, a unique and thrilling addition to the Middleton Bike Park's decade-long legacy. Special guests include the legendary trick biker Freddy Astrada, Mayor Emily Kuhn, and other elected officials.

Event Highlights: