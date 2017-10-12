RSVP for Pumpkin Bowl

RSVP

Olbrich Park 3402 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Sign up your team today for Rotary's 4th annual Pumpkin Bowl flag football tournament!

This year's event is a one-day tournament on Sunday, October 15, from 9 am-5 pm, at Olbrich Park, featuring both Competitive and Co-ed Rec brackets!

We have 3 fields this year to allow for maximum play. Concessions, basket raffe, and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. All proceeds benefit Rotary's Polio Plus, polio eradication fund!

After party at the NextDoor Brewing Company!

Sign up today at: www.madisonrotaryah.org

Olbrich Park 3402 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714
