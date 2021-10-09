Pumpkin Chuck

media release: See pumpkins get launched from our 15' tall trebuchet into our pond. Kids and leashed dogs are welcome. Sip a brew outside and enjoy a roaring bonfire. Don't forget to head over to our pumpkin carving station or get glittered at our tattoo station.

3PM – 8PM on 10/9, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona.

FREE event, pumpkin carving $7/pumpkin

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie Brewing has operated in compliance with Public Health Madison & Dane County. Starting August 10th, we are once again mandating our staff to wear masks.

We strongly recommend our guests to wear masks while visiting with us indoors. We are taking this precautionary measure for the safety of our team, our customers, and our community until Public Health Madison & Dane County removes this guidance.

We appreciate all your cooperation in keeping us and those around you safe.

