Pumpkin Hollow Art Center Grand Opening

New space (formerly known as Momentum Art Tech), 10 am-8:30 pm, 10/29-30, 3956 Hoepker Road. RSVP: 608-405-5121.

media release: For the grand opening weekend, we are doing free art classes at 2pm both days. At 7pm on Saturday, we are having a live graffiti competition with DJ music from our new DJ booth, which is converted from a 1978 Dodge Dreamer motor home! We are offering prizes to the competition participants. We will also have a beer truck from Karben Brewery on the property.