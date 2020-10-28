ONLINE: Pumpkin Party

press release: Join MCM for one of TWO online Halloween parties! Bada Bing Bada Boom! It’s a Halloween Zoom Room!

Wednesday, October 28

Mini Pumpkin Party (recommended for ages 2–5), 10–10:30 a.m.

Big Pumpkin Party (recommended for ages 5–9), 11–11:30 a.m.

Put on your costume and join us for one of two live, interactive Halloween parties with the education staff of Madison Children's Museum.

Each party will include stories, music, and interactive games, wrapping up with a Monster Mash costume dance party. The parties are free, but each is limited to 90 Zoom participants.

Register now to reserve your spot in either party. If you have children of different ages you can register for both parties on the same registration form. Multiple kids from the same household can watch via a single registration.