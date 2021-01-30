ONLINE: The Punch Bowl 2

press release: THE PUNCH BOWL 2

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, Tunes at 8:00 PM (CST) at twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608

The Punch Bowl Crew is coming together yet again. This time we’re broadcasting party-time live from the information super highway. Fire up the ole family PC, grab a beverage, and come stir it up with us at The Punch Bowl.

Just like last time, we’re collecting donations for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, the organization who makes Musique Électronique at La Fête and Willy Street Fair possible year after year. The center also does a ton of work in their community and they depend on donations to make that happen. Least we can do is pass the hat around. Dig deep, mask up, stay healthy. Much love from Jiggy Jamz, MC Audio, Foshizzle Family, High Noon Saloon, and all of our special guests. We can't wait to see you on the dance floor again someday. –The Punch Bowl Crew

•••

Donate to the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center:

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/wmnc/maximillian-wasinger

•••

Music

flower food

Mixed Prints WNUR 89.3FM | Chicago

https://soundcloud.com/flower_food/mixed-prints-live-on-wnur-92319

EMC

MC Audio | Madison

https://www.facebook.com/EugeneMcraven

MAZE

Foshizzle Family | Madison

https://www.mixcloud.com/chaz_Foshizzle/weekly-wednesday-weenies-6-7292020/

Warm-up set by your hosts: MIKE CARLSON, GEOFF K, and WANGZOOM

•••

Produced by JiggyJamz Vinyl & CDs, MC Audio, and Foshizzle Family. Give us a like! Shout-outs to Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and High Noon Saloon.