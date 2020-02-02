Puppy Bowl Watch Party

press release: Don't expect to watch any of the pre-game football fluff at Bierock! You could go to any bar in America to watch the Super Bowl. Where else could you go to watch the Puppy Bowl but at Bierock?

Starting at 1:00 p.m., the 16th annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet is going on their big screen. And the best part is from 1:00-10:00 10% of sales will go to Dane County Humane Society!!

When kickoff is about to approach, they will turn the television to the Super Bowl and watch the NFL crown a new champion. So come for the Puppy Bowl, stay to watch the Super Bowl, or just do one or the other. It doesn't matter whether you're into puppies, sports or both - fun will be had and you will help animals in your community!

Unfortunately, customers cannot bring in their four-legged friends to Bierock.

See you on Puppy Bowl Sunday!