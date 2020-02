press release: Stop by The Rigby Pub on Thursday, March 26th and enjoy 6 lines of delicious Three Floyd’s beer where $2 of every beer is donated to Fetch Pet Rescue. Adoptable pets will be on site so if you are looking for your next furry family member, come on down! We will also have a meat and 50/50 raffle where all proceeds go towards the charity as well as some swag drawings.