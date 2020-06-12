press release: Purgolder Parade on and along the Yahara River, 1-2 pm, June 12

Some of the Tenney-Lapham and Marquette neighborhood parents of East High School Class of 2020 graduates are informally organizing an unofficial (non-MMSD sponsored), inclusive parade that seeks to honor all East High and East community high school graduates while adhering to the social distancing requirements in effect that day.

We are asking all of the graduates who are interested to consider paddling, walking, biking, boating or unicycling down the river or the path next to it, from Tenney Park to Yahara Place Park, in their caps and gowns, spread out in a line so that they keep each other safe. They can gather at Yahara Place Park from 2-3 to celebrate in small groups.

We also invite our friends and neighbors - from our neighborhoods and other East High neighborhoods - to stroll over and cheer the kids on in a manner that complies with the county health guidelines. This river is an amazing and unique feature of our community, and having people along the river will help make the event more special for the kids. So please consider coming out!

Note that the official MMSD East High graduation ceremony starts at 7pm on WISC-TV on June 12. The Shabazz ceremony airs at 6:30pm on June 13.