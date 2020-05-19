ONLINE: Purple

PRESS RELEASE: PURPLE is a short documentary that offers a new way for Wisconsinites to dialogue and offers learning tools to achieve what healthy conversations across political divides can look like. PURPLE tells the story of a conversation in southwestern Wisconsin between people with opposing viewpoints addressing their differences on work ethic, the role of government, privilege, and the social safety net.

PURPLE will be shown at noon on May 19 with a discussion facilitated by Melissa Weintraub of Resetting the Table, a political mediation organization. She will offer an experiential walk-through of a suggested post-screening process that clergy and congregational leaders can bring back to their communities. Presented by the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign.

PURPLE and its accompanying Discussion Guide are designed to provide skills and tools for building dialogue across differences and having productive conversations across disagreement.

For a preview of the documentary check out this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StSNCER31EU