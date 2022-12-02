Put Me In Coach Beer Release Party

Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: On Friday, December 2, $2 from every purchase of the specialty beer, "Put Me in, Coach," will benefit the Youth Grant. The Youth Grant has given over $400k to help kids participate in sports. There will also be an n/a beverage option with proceeds going toward the Youth Grant this evening.

For the remainder of December, $1 from every purchase of "Put Me in, Coach" will benefit the MASC Youth Grant. So, if you can't stop by on December 2, be sure to head to Starkweather Brewing Company before the new year to support the Youth Grant!

"Put Me in, Coach" is a dark mild ale - a light and refreshing seasonal dark beer.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1118640202351334/

