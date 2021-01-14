ONLINE: Put Your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet

media release: Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.

MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective

Speakers: Hilary Dugan and Bill Hintz

TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart

Speaker: Brian Ray, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian, Belle City Veterinary Hospital

WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water

Amy Barrilleaux, Public Information Officer, Madison Water Utility and Kevin Masarik, Groundwater Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Extension

THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet

Speakers:

Juan Lopez, Regional Manager, Hellenbrand Water Center

Juan is proud to work with Hellenbrand, a progressive, innovative company with superior customer service and applications support. He enjoys working with customers to determine their ideal system while educating them along the way!

Matt Maier, Owner, Envirosealers LLC

Matt is passionate about strategically implementing innovative and progressive practices that protect our environment. In both his asphalt maintenance and winter maintenance businesses, he continuously and consistently explores ways to implement environmentally-friendly practices. This year, Matt testified at the State Assembly in support of Bill 797, a ban on High-PAH pavement sealants.

THURSDAY - SMART SALTING FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS

Fortin Consulting. RSVP HERE for this class.

FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions

Video montage of success stories from across the state.