press release: The La Follette School is thrilled to host David Riemer, a longtime political advisor and candidate in Wisconsin, for its Spring Seminar Series on March 25 at the Pyle Center, 702 Langdon Street.

Riemer has spent his career working across party lines to create path-breaking public policy at the local, state, and federal levels. His new book, Putting Government in Its Place: The Case for a New Deal 3.0, was released in November 2019.

In the book, Riemer tells the story of how President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal team created four clusters of domestic policy (New Deal 1.0). In the decades since, those policy clusters - (1) broad-based economic security guarantees, (2) means-tested welfare programs, (3) market regulation, and (4) market manipulation - underwent extensive revision, shaping today's New Deal writ large (Version 2.0).

On March 25, Riemer will explain the major gaps, flaws, and mistakes in the 80-year expansion of the original New Deal. He will also spell out the profound and sweeping changes needed to rebuild a modern version of the promise and intent of FDR's New Deal.

A graduate of Harvard College and Law School, Riemer has held legal, budget, and policymaking positions with a former Milwaukee mayor, two former Wisconsin governors, and the late US Senator Edward Kennedy.

Pyle Center, AT&T Lounge

12:30 p.m.

RSVPs appreciated