RSVP for Putting Your Garden to Bed

press release:By following a few simple tips for fall "bedtime" in the garden, you can enjoy a more beautiful winter and a relaxing, rewarding spring. We will address many common questions related to fall gardening and include technique demonstrations, tips, and tools to help you tackle - and enjoy - putting your garden to bed. Instructor: Erin Presley & Samara Eisner, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 5:30-7pm, Wednesday, September 25

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, September 18

Price: $20/$16 for Olbrich member