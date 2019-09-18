RSVP for Putting Your Garden to Bed

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:By following a few simple tips for fall "bedtime" in the garden, you can enjoy a more beautiful winter and a relaxing, rewarding spring. We will address many common questions related to fall gardening and include technique demonstrations, tips, and tools to help you tackle - and enjoy - putting your garden to bed. Instructor: Erin Presley & Samara Eisner, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 5:30-7pm, Wednesday, September 25

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, September 18

Price: $20/$16 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
