media release: Are you an avid puzzler with a competitive side? Team up, dust off your ugliest holiday sweater and join MSCR for the Ugly Sweater Puzzle Palooza! Teams will race each other to see who can finish the same jigsaw puzzle the fastest.

Puzzle Palooza takes place on Saturday, December 30, at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd. The two person team event is at 1-3pm and the four person team event is 4-6pm.

Puzzles are 500 and 1000 pieces, respectfully. The puzzle provided is yours to keep. Door prize drawing and prizes given to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place puzzle finishers. Only one person needs to register for the team.

Register at mscr.org. Please call 608-204-3000 for more information.

MSCR is a department of the Madison School district and offers many recreation programs for all ages at affordable prices.