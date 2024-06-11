Pvris, Pale Waves

× Expand Matty Vogel Pvris under plastic. Pvris

media release: PVRIS announces its highly-anticipated 2024 North American headlining tour with special guests Pale Waves and Bruses. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. This marks PVRIS’ first headlining North American run since the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth studio album, “EVERGREEN'' last July, which earned her the first #1 on the UK Official Rock & Metal Albums Chart of her career.

For a decade, producer, singer/songwriter, director, and multi-instrumentalist Lyndsey Gunnulfsen continues to trail blaze her own path in her project, PVRIS. Since releasing her critically-acclaimed debut LP, “White Noise” in 2014, Gunnulfsen quickly won over today’s largest stages, from Coachella, to Reading And Leeds, to Lollapalooza. PVRIS has also supported some of the greatest names in rock, including Fall Out Boy, Muse, 30 Seconds To Mars, and Paramore. Collaborating with a dynamic list of artists including 070 Shake, Raye, and Mike Shinoda, Lyndsey is dedicated to her ever-evolving commitment to pursuing creative and genre-bending risks. In 2023, PVRIS released its fourth studio album, “EVERGREEN,” earning its first #1 debut on the Official Rock & Metal Albums Chart in the UK.