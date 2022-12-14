press release: Our twice a month movie group, Q-Cinema continues to show LGBTQ+ based movies and shows that highlight our communities and some light discussion after! Drinks and Snacks are provided at each showing and there is a vending machine in the kitchenette. Q-Cinema only meets ONCE in December.

The Happiest Season stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

Bros stars Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, and Amanda Bearse.

Both movies will be shown at 7pm. One will be in our normal meeting space (Main Conference Room) and the other in our Administrative offices.

If you can't make it be sure to stop on by the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center (except Dec where we only meet once)! 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704! Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!