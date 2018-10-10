Free screening.

press release:

Discretion Derek's picture-perfect life as a family man and college professor is compromised when he falls for Trysten, a handsome new student. 35 min.

30 Days to Say Goodbye A loving father of two fights to keep his sanity and his family as his husband's mind slips away from complications sustained in an accident. 25 min.

Angel of Anywhere An empathetic stripper plays therapist to the many damaged clientele and co-workers who frequent the popular Anywhere Bar. 16 min.