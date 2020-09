press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Join us as Quan Barry discusses We Ride Upon Sticks, her new novel, at once comic and moving, set in 1989 Danvers, Massachusetts, where a high school field hockey team discovers that the witchcraft of their Salem forebears may be the key to a winning season.