Quantifying the Impact of Disruptive Trade Policies

press release: Crossroads of Ideas: Thomas Rutherford, Agricultural and Applied Economics and Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

Mainstream economic wisdom has been challenged by a wave of disruptive trade policies. Professor Thomas Rutherford will discuss the economic impacts of tariffs implemented by the United States in 2018 and the subsequent responses by partner countries. The talk will highlight the importance of the underlying economic theory in developing and using models to study trade agreements.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

Crossroads is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

