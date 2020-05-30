ONLINE: Quarantine Comes Alive

press release: Quarantine Comes Alive is a one-day, donation-based virtual music festival celebrating and supporting musicians, providing fans with unique musical experiences from the comfort of their couch, and raising money for comprehensive COVID-19 relief. Produced by Live For Live Music in partnership with nugs.net and Plus 1, the event will take place on 5/30 and be streamed across multiple platforms beginning at 1 PM ET. Donate any amount and receive a link to watch on the day of the event: quarantinecomesalive.com

Donations generated from the event will benefit the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund (Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, MusiCares, Backline, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, World Central Kitchen, Partners In Health, Trans Lifeline + local homeless orgs), as well as participating artists. Donations of $20+ are tax deductible.

Quarantine Comes Alive Performances By:

ALO; Anomalie; Andy Frasco; Arlo McKinley; Aron Magner; Aqueous; Big Sam's Funky Nation; Big Something; Brandon "Taz" Niederauer; Brendan Bayliss; The California Honeydrops; Circles Around The Sun; Cris Jacobs; Dave Brandwein; Dave Watts; David Shaw; Dominic Lalli; Dopapod; Dumpstaphunk; Electric Beethoven; Eric Krasno; Everyone Orchestra; Fruition; Galactic; George Porter Jr.; The Ghost Of Paul Revere; Goose; Goldfish; Greensky Bluegrass; Here Come The Mummies; Holly Bowling; The Infamous Stringdusters; Ivan Neville; Jen Hartswick; Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers; Joel Cummins; John Medeski; Jon Cleary; Karina Rykman; Lawrence; Leslie Mendelson; Lettuce; Lindsay Lou; Lyle Divinsky; Maggie Rose; Magic Beans; Marco Benevento; Melvin Seals & JGB; Mike Dillon; Mononeon; Moon Taxi; The Motet feat. Jason Hann; Natalie Cressman; Neal Francis; The New Mastersounds; Nick Cassarino; Nigel Hall; The Nth Power; OG Garage A Trois; Papadosio; Pigeons Playing Ping Pong; Prince Purple Party; Railroad Earth; Robert "Sput" Searight; Robert Walter; Roosevelt Collier; Ryan Dempsey; Ryan Montbleau; Shira Elias; Southern Avenue; Spafford; SPAGA; SunSquabi; Tom Hamilton; Turkuaz; Vince Herman.

Hosted by Ari Fink (SiriusXM Jam On/Phish Radio/DMB Radio) and featuring set break interviews throughout the day

Zoom dance parties to be streamed on the side all day!

Thanks to our partners nugs.net, Plus 1, HeadCount, Brooklyn Comes Alive, Denver Comes Alive, SiriusXM, Good Looks Collective, TallOrder.com, Liberty Cannabis, Jam Cruise & Crown Jül

