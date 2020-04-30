ONLINE: Quarantine & Lunch

press release: The next Quarantine & Lunch Zoom meet-up for Black women is Thursday, April 30, from noon-2pm. We'll have the opportunity to get the latest updates related to the coronavirus pandemic from the City of Madison's Deputy Mayor, Dr. Linda Vakunta. She'll join us from 12pm - 12:30pm. As always, you're welcome to jump on/off as your schedule allows.

If you hadn't heard already -- we were granted funding from United Way of Dane County's Coronavirus (Covid-19) Emergency Relief Fund! That allows us to increase our flex funds to be able to support families and individuals.

Please share and bookmark the following page to stay connected to updates on resources and virtual events from the Progress Center. https://www.centerforblackwomen.org/resources/