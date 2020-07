press release: By popular demand, Fang is back in the KARAOKE hot seat! He'll be drinking, doing shots, and singing his heart out FOR YOU - and also to raise money for the ACLU in support of BLM!

We'll be going live this Saturday (7/11) at 7:00pm Central, so don't miss it! You can tune in on the platform of your choice:

YouTube !

Twitch

▪ or Facebook