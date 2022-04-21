The Quebe Sisters
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
(2019 pick) Three sisters. Three voices. Three fiddles. Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe are prepared to leave the audience in awe with their blend of western swing, vintage country, bluegrass, jazz and swing. The award-winning sisters began performing together in their pre-teens and have made appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Kennedy Center.
