Queen of Dreams, Static Affliction, Bon Scropion

media release: Adrenaline Armory presents: Queen of Dreams with Static Affliction and Bon Scropion

QUEEN OF DREAMS - Madison’s newest power/prog metal band.

https://www.facebook.com/QueenofDreamsBand

https://queenofdreams.bandcamp.com/releases

STATIC AFFLICTION - Rock/Hard Rock from OshKosh, WI

https://www.facebook.com/StaticAffliction

https://www.soundclick.com/artist/default.cfm...

BON SCROPION - Madison metal band embracing the New Wave of British Heavy Metal style and ethos

https://www.facebook.com/BonScropion

http://bonscropion.com