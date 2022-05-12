Queen of Dreams, Static Affliction, Bon Scropion
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Adrenaline Armory presents: Queen of Dreams with Static Affliction and Bon Scropion
QUEEN OF DREAMS - Madison’s newest power/prog metal band.
https://www.facebook.com/QueenofDreamsBand
https://queenofdreams.bandcamp.com/releases
STATIC AFFLICTION - Rock/Hard Rock from OshKosh, WI
https://www.facebook.com/StaticAffliction
https://www.soundclick.com/artist/default.cfm...
BON SCROPION - Madison metal band embracing the New Wave of British Heavy Metal style and ethos
https://www.facebook.com/BonScropion