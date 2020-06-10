ONLINE: Queens for Change

press release:Wednesday Night 8:00pm on FIVE's facebook page a LIVE online Drag Show QUEENS FOR CHANGE to raise funds for Freedom, Inc . (FI) is a non-profit organization that works with low- to no-income communities of color. FI. works to challenge the root causes of violence, poverty, racism and discrimination. This organization has been doing a lot of work in our community to help uplift black and brown voices!

venmo @FiveForever to donate during the show and all funds will be verified and mailed on Thursday. If you care to also tip the performers are for Anya Knees @theonlyanyaknees, Malaiya Marvel @Malaiyamarvel Jasper Madison @JasperMadison or to tip MiMi or Amethyst please note on fiveforever venmo.