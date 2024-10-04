Queens of the Stone Age, The Kills

media release: Having dominated stages across the globe for the last year, Queens of the Stone Age today announce their final North American 2024 shows of their must-see The End Is Nero Tour. The newly added headline dates include a stop at Breese Stevens Field in Madison on October 4, 2024.

For tickets and info visit https://qotsa.com/tour

Decades after its emergence from the depths of the desert, Queens of the Stone Age’s self-titled 1998 debut album will be reissued on June 21 and will be available on double LP directly from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matador Records and local record stores everywhere. The long out-of-print landmark album feature three additional tracks, “The Bronze”, “These Aren’t The Droids You’re Looking For” and ‘Spiders and Vinegaroons”