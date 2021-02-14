ONLINE: Queer Madison Mixtape

media release: Queer Madison Mixtape: a Compilation of Low-Effort Recordings by Local Queers

Hi folks! We are creating a space for local queers to connect and share their quarantine tunes—***lo-fi phone recordings especially welcome***! If you have a song you’ve been meaning to finish or something you written but haven’t had the opportunity to share since March, please send our way! We’ll compile them into a bandcamp album and share out—donations for downloads of the songs will go to Freedom, Inc for this round.

We won’t have any ownership of the songs—just would love to hear what you’ve been up to. Please share with folks you think might be interested!

Please send your song in MP3 format, a brief bio, and for accessibility purposes please also send lyrics and any musical description that might enhance the experience for D/deaf and Hard of Hearing folks to queermadisonmixtape@gmail.com

Deadline for submissions: January 15, 2021

Release month: February 2021

Questions? Email queermadisonmixtape@gmail.com

Can't wait to hear what you create.