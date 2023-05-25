media release: Proud Theater Madison is back! Art & Soul Innovations Inc. presents 'Proud Theater: Queerantine', an exciting evening of theater and theatrical treats written by and starring the talented youth of Proud Theater Madison, the city's premier Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, and Allied (LGBTQIA+) youth theater troupe.

'Proud Theater: Queerantine' runs May 25-27, 2023, 7:30 p.m., at the Madison Youth Arts Center (MyArts), located at 1055 East Mifflin Street, in Madison, Wisconsin. There will also be a special matinee on May 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Reservations for the show can be made via email at reservations@proudtheater.org or by calling the Proud Theater Hotline at (608) 222-9086. Since this is a youth production, audience members will be asked to wear a mask while in the theater space in order to curb the spread of COVID.

Proud Theater is an award-winning, exciting, and innovative youth theater program whose mission is 'to change the world through the power of theater and the theater arts, and to make a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth through the tenets of art, heart, and activism.' Founded in 1999, the group is open to youth ages 13 to 18 that identify as LGBTQIA+.

Empowering and creative, Proud Theater encourages youth to share their own stories through the creation of original theatrical works which they then present to the community at large throughout the school year, culminating in a larger end-of-year performance at the end of the school year. This will be Proud Theater Madison's first full public performance since the beginning of the Pandemic in 2020. 'Proud Theater: Queerantine' tackles many of the issues affecting young people today and does so with humor, heart, and honesty. Sometimes outrageous, sometimes profound, the youth share their voices with the community in a no-holds barred and uncensored way. This year the youth take a look at gender identity, politics, body image, transphobia, and the world at large.

Proud Theater is a program of Art and Soul Innovations, Inc. (artandsoulinnovations.org), and enjoys generous financial support from U.W. Madison's All of Us program (https://allofus.wisc.edu/), the The Laforce Family Foundation, and from many community organizations around the state. Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison hosts the organization throughout the rehearsal season.

For more info on Proud Theater or 'Proud Theater: Queerantine' contact the organization at info@proudtheater.org or at (608) 222-9086. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be sent to: Proud Theater, PO Box 6306, Monona WI 53716, or electronically at proudtheater.org. If you wish to donate specifically to Proud Theater-Madison, please note this on your donation