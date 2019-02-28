Queering Polish-Russian Relations: Soviet Tops and Polish Bottoms

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: 4:00 pm, (refreshments served beginning at 3:45), 206 Ingraham Hall

Jodi Greig, visiting assistant professor of Polish studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This presentation will examine Michał Witkowski’s 2005 critically acclaimed novel Lubiewo (Lovetown). Greig will demonstrate how Witkowski challenges mainstream Polish narratives of moving from oppression to freedom, occupation to autonomy, stagnation to development, as well as narratives of progress tied to capitalism and globalization.

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
