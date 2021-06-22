ONLINE: Quick Meals

media release: In need of quick, nutritious meals for your family? Join the 30 minute lesson for tasty meal ideas that the whole family will enjoy. Looking for some new family meal ideas? A lesson designed to bring quick meals and easy food techniques to the table. Learn creative ways to incorporate good nutrition and tasty flavors without added stress! For questions, contact Holly: simon.holly@countyofdane.com

FoodWIse is funded by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program- SNAP. SNAP/FoodShare helps families buy the food they need for good health. Visit access.wi.gov to learn how to apply or call 888-794-5556.